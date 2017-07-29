Man found shot to death in North St. Louis

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in North St. Louis on Saturday morning.

Police say the shooting happened in the 5000 block of Wells Avenue, which is in the city's Academy neighborhood. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found the body of a 47-year-old black male in a vacant lot. The victim had suffered a gun shot wound.

No information about a possible suspect is available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

