Several holes at Jefferson County golf course vandalized

Residents of Hillsboro, Mo. woke up on Saturday morning to find that a golf course in their town had been hit by vandals.

Pictures posted to social media shows tire tracks on a putting green at Raintree Country Club. David Tucker, the owner of the golf course, says someone did donuts on several greens, cut through sand traps, stole flag hole markers and drove over trash cans. Damage happened to holes 2-8, so the entire front 9 is closed at this time. The golf course is remaining open for the season, but golfers can only play on the back 9 holes.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating. They received calls from people who live along the course who witnessed the vandalism, but once officers arrived, the vandals were gone and holes 2-8 already ruined.

"We're rural here, so they can't be here in two minutes," said Tucker, "Once you get over that initial shock, it's like okay how are we going to fix it?"

Fixing these greens will be slow and expensive. Tucker said it will cost any where from $10,000-$30,000 for each green replacement. "You can't go to Lowe's and buy grass seeds and throw it down...the drainage, the composition of the soil...it'll take weeks, if not months," said Tucker.

Detectives investigating significant property damage at Raintree Golf Course early this morning. pic.twitter.com/yEdA62Uzlv — Sheriff Dave Marshak (@SheriffMarshak) July 29, 2017

The investigation into the vandalism is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department at 636-797-9999 or the Country Club at 636-789-4466.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved