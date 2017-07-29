Reward offered increases for info in deadly Ferguson shooting

Donnell Drake, Jr, was shot and killed in Ferguson on July 28. One other person was wounded. Credit: CrimeStoppers

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward for information that leads an arrest in a shooting on Friday night in Ferguson that left one person dead and one injured.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. in the parking lot of 22 Arbor Village, where police responded to a call about several masked suspects lurking in the area. When police arrived at the scene, they discovered two semi-conscious victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital, where one victim, Donnell Drake, Jr., later died. The other is currently in critical condition.

Witnesses told police that they heard multiple gunshots during the incident. At this time, the suspects are described as four or five people wearing masks and gloves.

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for anyone that has information that leads to an arrest. However, someone has offered an additional $15,000 to that reward.

Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to call the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100 or CrimeStoppers at 314-725-8477(TIPS).

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved