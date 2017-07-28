Google Doodle commemorates Silent Parade 100 years after East St. Louis riots

The Google Doodle on Friday, July 28, 2017, celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Silent Parade (Credit: Google)

Friday's Google Doodle has a St. Louis-area connection.

The search engine's home page commemorates the 100th anniversary of Silent Parade, which was partially tied to the 1917 riots of East St. Louis.

During the Silent Parade, nearly 10,000 black men, women and children marched through the streets of New York to protest lynching and other acts of anti-black violence throughout the United States.

According to the NAACP, racial tensions in the summer of 1917 peaked after white residents in East St. Louis killed dozens of the community's black residents and burned the homes of thousands, leaving them homeless.

