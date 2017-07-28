Central Missouri woman drowns in Gasconade River

A woman drowned in the Gasconade River while attempting to cross the water.

Police say 35-year-old Dorca I. Reyes-Deleon of St. Robert, Mo. tried to swim across the river near the Jerome railroad bridge on Wednesday, when she went underwater and did not resurface. Members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Dive Team pronounced Reyes-Deleon dead at the scene after recovering her body.

An autopsy has yet to be performed.

