Parkway West student earns perfect score on ACT

A student at Parkway West High School has aced the ACT college-admissions and placement exam.

Salomi Inje, a senior at PWHS, plans to study pediatrics and become a pediatrician after college, but has not yet decided what college she will attend. Inje is on Parkway West's debate team, and enjoys playing the violin and piano outside of school.

Nationally, less than one-tenth of one percent of students who take the ACT earn a perfect score. In 2016, only 2,235 students scored a 36 on the ACT out of the nearly 2.1 million graduates who took the test.

Inje says her favorite subject in school is Spanish because she loves learning new languages.

