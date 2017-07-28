St. Louis man charged after fatal accident in Florissant

St. Louis County police investigate an accident at New Halls Ferry on Friday, July 28, 2017 (Credit: KMOV)

Florissant police investigate an accident at New Halls Ferry on Friday, July 28, 2017 (Credit: KMOV)

Charges have been filed following a deadly car accident on New Halls Ferry in Florissant on Friday.

Prosecutors have charged 19-year-old Demetric Loyd of St. Louis with one count of second degree murder and one count of resisting arrest in connection to the accident.

Police said Loyd was driving a black Dodge Charger well over the speed limit on southbound New Halls Ferry when he was spotted by a police officer. The officer turned around and followed Loyd for about a mile before he collided another vehicle while attempting to make a left turn onto Sugar Pine Drive.

A passenger of the struck vehicle, 20-year-old D'wayne Watson of Florissant, was killed immediately. The driver of the struck vehicle, a 21-year-old man, remains in the hospital.

Loyd suffered minor injuries and was taken into custody at the scene of the investigation.

Police said Loyd was driving nearly 90 miles per hour at the moment of impact.

Loyd is currently being held on a $250,000 cash only bond.

The accident is under investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

