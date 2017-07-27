North County summer camp aimed to gear youth towards STEM

Fun with an interest in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math? (Credit: KMOV)

Fun with an interest in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math?

It's a concoction that Mad Science Camp uses to empower the minds of children.

The two-week camp has already taught 10 year-old Troy Patterson about the planets, airplanes, and even the upcoming eclipse. His favorite lesson, however, is about rockets.

Mad Science Camp is in it's third year of operation. This year, county leaders like County Executive Steve Stenger chose to hold the camp in Castle Point; considered a hot spot for crime.

"We felt that it was important for the kids from this area, from this neighborhood to be exposed to science to be exposed to engineering, technolodgy, math. It's really important that they have those educational opportunities," Stenger said.

Stenger said it's the current generation that needs it's interest piqued in areas other than social media.

Patterson said he is already looking forward to coming back next year.

"Cause it's fun," Patterson said.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved