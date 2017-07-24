Water main break in South Co. disrupts service to about 50 customers

A 12-inch water main break in South County has disrupted service to about 50 customers.

Missouri American Water says the break is located near the intersection of Grand Road and Padree, but an exact cause of the break has yet to be determined.

Crews are currently on the scene working to shut off the water, and Missouri American Water says they expect to have service restored to everyone by midnight.

There is currently no word on any street or residential damage.

