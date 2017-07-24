International Space Station will be visible from St. Louis - KMOV.com

International Space Station will be visible from St. Louis

Posted: Updated:
In this image made from video provided by NASA, astronaut Jack Fischer works outside the International Space Station on Friday, May 12, 2017. Fischer and Peggy Whitson, not pictured, performed the station's 200th spacewalk. (NASA via AP) In this image made from video provided by NASA, astronaut Jack Fischer works outside the International Space Station on Friday, May 12, 2017. Fischer and Peggy Whitson, not pictured, performed the station's 200th spacewalk. (NASA via AP)
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

St. Louis residents will be able to get a glimpse of the International Space Station tonight. 

The ISS will be visible at about 8:46 p.m. for about 6 minutes.

The station will appear in the west southwest sky, and will disappear in the northeast.

If you miss the station tonight, you will still have several opportunities to see it between now and August 4. A complete list of times when the ISS will be visible from St. Louis can be found here.

Date Visible Max Height Appears Disappears
Mon Jul 24, 9:39 PM 6 min 55° 10° above WSW 10° above NE
Mon Jul 24, 11:19 PM < 1 min 12° 12° above N 10° above N
Tue Jul 25, 2:32 AM 4 min 17° 10° above NNW 10° above ENE
Tue Jul 25, 4:08 AM 6 min 74° 10° above NW 10° above SE
Tue Jul 25, 8:46 PM 6 min 72° 10° above SW 10° above NE
Tue Jul 25, 10:27 PM 2 min 17° 17° above NNW 10° above NNE
Wed Jul 26, 9:34 PM 3 min 25° 25° above NNW 10° above NNE
Thu Jul 27, 8:38 PM 6 min 43° 10° above WSW 11° above NE
Thu Jul 27, 10:19 PM < 1 min 11° 11° above N 10° above N
Fri Jul 28, 9:26 PM 2 min 15° 15° above NNW 10° above NNE
Sat Jul 29, 11:48 PM < 1 min 10° 10° above N 10° above N
Sun Jul 30, 9:18 PM < 1 min 10° 10° above NNW 10° above N
Mon Jul 31, 11:39 PM < 1 min 12° 12° above N 12° above N
Tue Aug 1, 10:47 PM 2 min 11° 10° above N 11° above NNE
Thu Aug 3, 10:38 PM 1 min 17° 13° above N 17° above NNE
Fri Aug 4, 9:46 PM 3 min 12° 10° above NNW 10° above NE
Sat Aug 5, 8:54 PM < 1 min 10° 10° above N 10° above NNE
Sat Aug 5, 10:30 PM 1 min 26° 17° above NNW 26° above N   
Sun Aug 6, 9:37 PM 3 min 19° 12° above NNW 17° above NE
Sun Aug 6, 11:13 PM < 1 min 12° 10° above WNW 12° above WNW
Mon Aug 7, 8:45 PM 3 min 14° 10° above NNW 10° above NE
Mon Aug 7, 10:22 PM < 1 min 36° 23° above NW 36° above NW

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly