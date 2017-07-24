Florissant city employee took illicit photos of female coworkers, police say

Florissant police have arrested a former city employee after an investigation revealed that he took inappropriate photos of some of his female coworkers without their knowledge.

On Friday, police were notified of suspicious activity involving Ronald Pixley, who was working as a custodian at City Hall at the time. An investigation revealed that since March of 2016, Pixley had been taking photos under the skirts of at least two female employees at Florissant City Hall.

The investigation also revealed that Pixley broke into women's homes multiple times and stole undergarments and other items.

Pixley was fired by the City of Florissant on Friday, and is facing three counts of second degree burglary and one count of invasion of privacy.

Pixley is currently being held on a $50,000 cash only bond at the St. Louis County Jail. Anyone with any information on Pixley or any additional victims is asked to contact the Florissant Police Department Bureau of Investigations at 314-831-7000.

