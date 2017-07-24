Suspect in custody after shooting in Franklin County

One person is in custody following a shooting in St. Clair that left one person seriously injured.

On Sunday, police were called to the 400 block of Hickory Street in St. Clair, where officers found a 24-year-old male who appeared to be suffering from a severe injury to the face.

The victim said that he had been shot by a man who then fled the scene. After getting the suspect's name from the victim, SWAT officers located and arrested the suspect, a 23-year-old male, at a Casey's General Store in St. Clair.

The victim was taken to a St. Louis-area hospital, and is said to be in serious condition. The investigation is ongoing.

