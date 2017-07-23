Fire breaks out at building in Lafayette Square

St. Louis fire crews were dispatched to the city's Lafayette Square neighborhood on Sunday following reports of a first alarm fire.

The fire occurred in a three story building in the 2000 block of Hickory, where a fire broke out on the building's third floor.

Preliminary reports say the fire may have been caused in part by roofers who were working with torches. The St. Louis Fire Departments says all occupants of the building have been accounted for. No word yet on any possible injuries.

