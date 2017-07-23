Fire crews respond to power outage at senior living complex in St. Charles

Fire crews in St. Charles were dispatched to a senior apartment complex on Sunday morning after storms knocked out power to the facility.

The power outage affected about 130 residents of Jaycee Terrace apartments in St. Charles. Fire crews went door to door to check on residents, and said many of the residents were noticeably affected by the heat due to the loss of air conditioning in parts of the building.

Two residents were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, while others were temporarily moved to the homes of friends or family. Power was eventually restored to the building just after 8:30 a.m.

The St. Charles Fire Department said in a statement that everyone is urged to check on friends and family members, especially the elderly, that may be still be affected by Sunday's power outages.

