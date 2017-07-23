Belleville police searching for bank robbery suspect

Belleville police are searching for this man who allegedly robbed a Regions Bank on Saturday, July 22, 2017 (Credit: Belleville Police Department)

Belleville police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who robbed a local bank on Saturday.

Police say the robbery took place at the Regions Bank branch at 4800 West Main Street. Around 11:19 a.m., a black male believed to be in his late 20's or early 30's entered the bank and handed a note to one of the tellers demanding money. The suspect also gave the teller a bag and implied that he had a gun, but did not display one.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash from the teller, the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction. No one was hurt during the robbery.

The suspect appeared to have a goatee, and was wearing a white t-shirt, plaid pants, and a black Chicago Blackhawks cap at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with any information about the suspect or the robbery is asked to call the Belleville Police Department at 618-234-1212 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477(TIPS).

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.