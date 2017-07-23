Two adults, one dog rescued from fire in St. Louis

Fire crews were dispatched to a first alarm fire in St. Louis' Kingsway West neighborhood on Sunday morning.

The fire was located in a two story building in the 5100 block of Highland. Firefighters were able to rescue two adults who were trapped inside by heavy smoke conditions.

The St. Louis Fire Department later announced on Twitter that they rescued a dog from the building who was attempting to jump from the second floor.

In addition to #rescuing two adult occupants, firefighters caught Tobias (#yorkie) who was looking to jump from the second floor window. pic.twitter.com/QA3FhgGaSa — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) July 23, 2017

Preliminary reports say that the fire may have been caused by the wiring in an air conditioning unit in one of the building's windows.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved