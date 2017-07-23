Report shows county police officers covering security cameras at MetroLink station offices

A new report raises questions about the role of St. Louis County police in improving safety on MetroLink trains and platforms.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, some county officers at the North Hanley station have been spending their time hanging out in the office rather than patrolling.

The Post-Dispatch published surveillance photos from earlier this month. One shows an officer covering the security camera in the North Hanley substation, and another shows a group of officers standing around in the office instead of patrolling.

The paper says the issue came to light when a federal Homeland Security officer was assigned to Metro as part of the increased security for the 4th of July holiday.

St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger increased the number of county police patrolling MetroLink after the recent spike in violence. News 4 reached out to his office, who told us to contact police. A spokesman for county police says they won't comment until next week.

Metro released a statement, saying,

"Our priority continues to be the safety of our passengers and our employees on the Metro system. The transit rider and the entire community expect the highest standards from metro public safety officers, our contracted security staff, and our law enforcement partners."

