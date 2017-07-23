Family trapped after camper blows over at St. Peters RV park

A family was trapped after their RV blew over at the 370 Lakeside RV Campground on Sunday, July 23, 2017 (Credit: Central County Fire and Rescue)

Sunday's storms created tense moments for a family in St. Peters after their camper was blown over by the severe winds.

The weather knocked over their RV at the 370 Lakeside RV Campground. Central County Fire and Rescue says at least one person was inside when the RV blew over, and they were trapped inside for a few minutes.

Luckily, the family only suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.