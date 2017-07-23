Thousands remain without power following weekend storms

Kevin Anders, vice president of Ameren Operations, giving an update on power outages throughout Missouri and Illinois on Sunday. (Credit: KMOV)

Severe storms rolled through the St. Louis area Saturday night and into Sunday morning, leaving thousands in Missouri and Illinois without power.

Monday morning, over 12,000 customers were still without power between the two states. About 24 hours earlier, Ameren reported that just over 35,000 customers in Missouri and just over 27,000 in Illinois were without power.

The majority of the power outages were in St. Louis, St. Charles and Madison Counties.

Ameren crews are continuing to assess the damage and restore power to homes that lost it during the storms.

In a press conference on Sunday, Kevin Anders, vice president of Ameren Operations, said there were about 50,000 people in Missouri without power after the storms went through the area.

Anders said there were about 400 workers out in the field working to restore power to customers in hopes that most would have power back on by Sunday night. Although, some of the work will carry into Monday.

Monday morning, Ameren officials said 100 additional workers, some from Oklahoma and Wisconsin, were working to restore the remaining outages.

Ameren’s full outage map can be found here.

Stay with News 4 for the latest as the situation develops.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.