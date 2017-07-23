Police ID passenger fatally shot by taxi driver on I-70 Sunday

St. Louis County Police have identified the man who was killed by a taxi driver on Interstate 70 early Sunday morning.

Around 1 a.m., police arrived at the scene just west of Jennings Station Road, where they found 48-year-old Ahmad Saramah, of the 8400 block of Bayberry Drive, dead in the back seat of a taxi minivan. Police said the suspect, the 70-year-old driver of the taxi, got into an altercation with the passenger while driving and shot him in self-defense.

The driver is reportedly cooperating with the investigation. He was taken into custody at the shooting scene.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).

