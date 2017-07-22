One dead, one injured in accident in Jefferson County

One person is dead following a single-vehicle accident on Route V in Jefferson County on Saturday.

Police say just before 6:30 a.m., 22-year-old Katherine Knox of DeSoto was heading south on Route V just north of Brittany Lane when her 2002 Chevrolet Blazer traveled off the side of the road and eventually overturned. Knox was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger in the car, 21-year-old Alonzo Moore III of Salem, Mo., was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved