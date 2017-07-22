Maryland Heights man accused of attacking 4 homeless people with hammer

Edward Moore, who is from Maryland Heights, was taken into custody Sunday and charged with four counts of assault and four counts of armed criminal action. (KMOV)

Homicide detectives are investigating a hammer attack in St. Louis' Carr Square neighborhood that left four people in the hospital.

The attack happened just after 9 a.m. at 15th and Carr Street Saturday. Police said four homeless victims, two men and two women, were sleeping in a vacant building when they were attacked by a suspect, identified as 61-year-old Edward Moore, who was armed with a hammer.

All four victims were taken to local hospitals with head trauma. A 37-year-old woman was listed in critical, unstable condition and a 39-year-old man was listed in critical, stable condition. A 37-year-old man and 29-year-old woman were both listed as stable.

Moore, who is from Maryland Heights, was taken into custody Sunday and charged with four counts of assault and four counts of armed criminal action. His cash-only bond was set at $500,000.

