Swansea police issue 'Code Red' alert following string of burglaries

The Swansea Police Department has issued a "Code Red" alert. It alerts people about a rash of recent burglaries in the city.

The department took to Facebook to warn people about at least four daytime burglaries in the last few days. They took place on Gilbert, Caseyville Avenue, Pawnee and North 2nd Street.

You're asked to call police to report any suspicious activity.

