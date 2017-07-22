Community steps up to keep animals cool at Belleville Humane Society

With this stretch of triple digit heat, local animal shelters are being affected, and St. Louisans have been stepping up to help.

A social media post about no air conditioning inside the kennels at the Belleville Humane Society got a fast response. People stopped by and donated large fans and portable air conditioners. Caretakers say the animals are fine, and they are doing better now.

"It is extremely hot, and they're moving a little slower in the heat," Katie Nelson said. "It's just been an amazing response seeing the community come together and figuring out ways to offer their help."

Some of the animals also got a special treat to beat the heat by playing outside with the garden hose and water balloons.

