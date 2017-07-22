Overnight shooting in St. Louis leaves one hospitalized - KMOV.com

Overnight shooting in St. Louis leaves one hospitalized


ST. LOUIS, Mo.

St. Louis police were called out to a shooting at Lillian and Goodfellow at about 2:30 on Saturday morning. 

Police say one person was shot in the leg and was taken to a local hospital, but they are expected to survive. 

At this time, there is no word on what led up to the shooting or if there are any suspects.

