Overland food pantry closes, leaving residents wanting answers

The Ritenour Co-Care Food Pantry's circle is small, but its impact is big.

John West used to get food at the pantry, but now volunteers.

"There just isn't anything like this around that I found in the Overland area," West said. "There are a couple of other pantries for folks, but it is not on this level."

The pantry's executive director, Marsha Brown, has seen it struggle financially for decades.

"We are at our wits' end trying to make it work," Brown said. "We have been asking for help for years from everybody like the city council, schools and Chamber of Commerce."

Volunteers give 2,000 people free food each month, totaling $1.3 million each year.

People who use the Ritenour Co-Care Food Pantry say this is a great place. One reason they really like it is because they get to use a cart and pick their own items as if they are in a grocery store, which adds a personal touch.

Board members who govern the pantry voted this week to close it on August 19.

"We have been unsustainable for a while and have just been trying to make it go because we know what value it is to the people in the community," Brown said.

One woman who depends on the food has no car and no money. She has one question.

"Where am I going to go? See, I can actually walk here," said said. "I'd have to pay a cab. There is another expense."

