St. Louis police assisting DFS workers in standoff

St. Louis police are currently working a standoff on the 4300 block of Page Boulevard in the city's Vandeventer neighborhood.

Information is limited at this time, but police tell News 4 that workers from the Department of Family Services were attempting to remove a child from a residence, but the family inside of the residence was not cooperating. Police then arrived on scene to assist DFS and a standoff ensued.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

