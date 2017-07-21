St. Louis woman hits waiter with car following dinner bill dispute

18-year-old Jenobia Jones faces one felony count of second degree assault following an incident that happened at a restaurant on Lucas Avenue on July 9. (KMOV)

A St. Louis woman is facing criminal charges after a confrontation over her dinner bill turned violent.

18-year-old Jenobia Jones faces one felony count of second degree assault following an incident that happened at a restaurant on Lucas Avenue on July 9. According to police, Jones and two others left the restaurant and got into their car without paying their bill. A waiter attempted to stop them and stood in front of the car.

At this time, Jones stepped on the accelerator and hit the waiter, causing him to be thrown onto the hood of the car. Jones traveled a short distance before hitting the brakes, allowing the waiter to get off the hood. It is not known if the waiter suffered any injures from the incident.

No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved