New phone scam targets Missouri taxpayers

Missouri State Treasurer Eric Schmitt has issued a warning about a new telephone tax scam targeting Missouri residents.

The scam consists of callers posing as "intelligence officers" or "special agents" with the Missouri State Treasurer's Office demanding payments on overdue taxes. The callers hid their real phone numbers by use a fake caller-ID that features a phone number belonging to the Missouri State Treasurer's Office.

"I have zero tolerance for any fraudster who tries to scam taxpayers by impersonating my team," Schmitt said. "All Missourians should know my office is not involved in collecting taxes and will never call demanding payment."

Anyone who receives these calls is urged not to provide the callers with any information and contact the Missouri Attorney General's Office at 866-289-9633 and the United States Treasury Inspector General at 800-366-4484. The calls may also be reported to any FBI field office.

Federal and state law enforcement officials are investigating the scam.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved