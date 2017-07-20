Getaway driver sentenced to prison for Plaza Frontenac smash and grab

The getaway driver in a 2016 heist at Plaza Frontenac will be spending time behind bars.

24-year-old Mario Washington of Chicago was sentenced to 24 months in prison for his role in the smash and grab theft of Chanel handbags from the Saks Fifth Avenue store at Plaza Frontenac in November of 2016.

According to the plea agreement, Washington sat in a car in the mall parking lot while 12 other individuals entered the store and stole several handbags while smashing numerous fixtures and shelves.

Judge Audrey Fleissig also ordered that Washington serve three years of supervised release after his prison term and pay $159,000 in restitution along with his co-defendants. Additionally, Washington must forfeit all of his interest in the stolen goods and any other items what were seized by law enforcement. At the time of the incident, police believed the theft ring was responsible for about $1.9 million in damages.

Police believe the theft ring hit several similar stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.

Because of this sentence, Washington may now have his Illinois state probation revoked for drug offenses in Cook County.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved