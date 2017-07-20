2 Metro East children killed in Indiana crash

Two Metro East children were killed in a car accident in Indiana on Tuesday.

Indiana State Police confirm that 1-year-old Finley Bereda and 5-year-old Brennen Bereda died after the vehicle they were riding in was hit from behind after slowing down for a construction zone.

Their mother, 33-year-old Christina Bereda, along with 3-year-old Jordan Bereda, were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Bereda is a major and serves as a flight doctor for the 37th Air Force Division.

Police say the accident happened on Interstate 70 about 60 miles southwest of Indianapolis, where the Beredas' van was hit by a tractor-trailer before colliding with another semi. Police also says child-restraint seats were in use in the van at the time of the accident.

According to police, the Bereda family had recently moved to the O'Fallon, Ill area from Beavercreek, Ohio.

A crowd funding page has been set up for the Bereda family, and has raised over $35,000 as of early Thursday afternoon.

No other information is known at this time.

Scott Air Force Base later released the following statement:

Everyone at the base was deeply saddened to hear of the loss suffered by the Bereda family. She says the 375th air mobility wing in which Bereda serves is a tight knit community and they are making every effort to support Dave and Christina at this difficult time.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved