Venton Blandin, an Emmy-nominated reporter, joined KMOV News 4 in July 2017.

The Chicago native became interested in television news after watching local stations cover a shooting in his Garfield Park neighborhood on the city’s Westside. He spent a lot of his childhood chasing news, riding the 'L' to visit TV stations and standing in lines at one station to peek at people going inside newsrooms and to tapings of Chicago-based talk shows inside news. The 'news bug' bit Venton and has kept him in a newsroom ever since 1993.

Venton's passion for news grew when he moved to Greenville, South Carolina. He worked behind the scenes at WYFF-TV during high school. He joined the United States Marine Corps in 1998 and did tours in the Philippines, Australia, Japan, Korea and Thailand before receiving an "honorable discharge" as a Corporal. Venton attended Bowie State University in Maryland.

Venton worked as a production assistant and weekend assignment editor, from 1999-2002, at WRC-TV in Washington, DC while in the Marines. He moved from the District of Columbia to Baltimore, MD in 2002 to take a job an assignment editor’s job at WBAL-TV. He worked until 2004.

Venton reported for WCAV-TV in Charlottesville, Virginia from 2004 until 2007. He left Virginia to report for WCIV-TV in Charleston, South Carolina. Venton moved from South Carolina to Alabama in December 2008 to report for WHNT-TV in Huntsville. He spent almost six years there before taking a reporting job at ABC 33/40 in Birmingham in 2014.

The Midsouth Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences honored Venton with two Emmy nominations for his work. The Alabama Broadcasters Association honored Venton's work with its 'Spot News' Award its ‘Reporter of the Year Merit’ Award. The Associated Press awarded Venton its ‘Best Reporter 2016’ Award.

Venton has reported outside Emanuel A.M.E. Church in Charleston following a deadly shooting, outside an armed forces recruiting office in Chattanooga for a deadly shooting, along the coast in South Carolina during the floods in 2015 and again in 2016 for Hurricane Matthew.

Venton loves God, attends church, is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists and has done some TV & film acting as a member of SAG/AFTRA. He's also the oldest of six children and has one niece.

