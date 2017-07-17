Crews to break ground on phase two of Ballpark Village Thursday

Construction crews will break ground on phase two of Ballpark Village Thursday Morning.

Get a good look at the St. Louis skyline now, because soon, the shape of the shadows is going to change.

"Having a luxury apartment on the grounds of Busch Stadium basically is going to be a significant draw for many people across the country, not just in St. Louis," said Missy Kelley, President and CEO of Downtown STL.

The west side parking lot at the end of the current Busch II's infield is set to grow upwards.

"It will go from being a great entertainment spot to an actual village and an actual neighborhood where there will be retail and commercial development as well as a luxury residence," said Kelley.

Kelley said St. Louis hasn't seen construction like this in downtown for decades.

The luxury high-rise apartment will be the first "Class A building" built downtown in 30 years.

Downtown STL expects the new structure to attract people to live, and move their business, near the Gateway to the West's most famous landmark.

"It's a big office space, it's a fair amount, like 150,000 square feet, so a lot of employees to frequent the restaurants and shop at the retail, so it will be a really great anchor for this south end of downtown," said Kelley.

Kelley said there will still be plenty of parking available downtown despite the new development.

The $260 million second phase of Ballpark Village is expected to take 18 months to complete.

