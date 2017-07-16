Man shot while talking to suspect outside home Sunday

St. Louis police investigate the scene of a homicide in the 4700 block of Highland on Sunday, July 16, 2017 (Credit: KMOV)

Police have identified the man who was killed while standing outside a home in St. Louis’ Kingsway East neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Deandre Mayo, 36, was standing outside a home in the 4700 block of Highland talking with an unknown suspect when he was shot around 1 p.m. After shooting Mayo, the suspect left the scene.

Mayo was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

