11-year-old Metro East girl who battled brain cancer dies

11-year-old Katherine Cook died on Saturday after a long battle with brain cancer (Credit: Cook family)

Katherine Cook, an 11-year-old Metro East girl who had been battling brain cancer, has died.

A spokesman for Cardinal Glennon confirmed Katherine's death on Sunday.

Katherine had been receiving treatment for her cancer for the past two years. Katherine's sister, Elizabeth, organized a yard sale earlier this month to help pay for Katherine's funeral expenses.

Katherine later received a visit from her favorite St. Louis Cardinals player, Trevor Rosenthal, who gave her an autographed jersey after learning of her story.

A GoFundMe page for Katherine raised over $20,000.

