Woman dies after vehicle overturns in Lincoln County

A Lincoln County woman has died following a rollover accident on Saturday afternoon.

Police say the victim, 19-year-old Sierra Wilder of Foley, MO, was driving on Highway EE around 3:25 p.m. when her 2005 Ford Explorer went off the side of the road and overturned. Wilder was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident, and police say Wilder was wearing her seat belt.

