New resource center for St. Louis children opens on Delmar

Missouri Congressman Lacy Clay is joining the community to help dedicate a new resource center for St. Louis area children.

The $6 million facility is part of the Jean Kerr People's Health Center on Delmar Boulevard. The facility will care for children exposed to physical and emotional trauma in hopes of preventing young people from making tragic life choices.

"This building is not about me," Clay said at the dedication. "This building is about the children and families who will be served here."

The 18,000 square foot facility serves children ages 3 to 17.

