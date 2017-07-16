St. Clair County police searching for suspect in pair of Circle K robberies

The St. Clair County Sheriff is trying to put an armed robber behind bars before he turns into a serial thief.

The most recent robbery happened in Belleville at the Circle K gas station on Old St. Louis near Frank Scott Parkway. The suspect allegedly ran off with money and cigarettes.

The same thing happened at another Circle K in the area, and the Sheriff's Department says the suspect in both cases appears to be the same man wearing the same clothing.

Anyone with any information about the suspect or either of the two robberies is asked to call police.

