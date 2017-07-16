Clemens home fire leaves North City residents concerned, frustrated

Concerned about abandoned building all around St. Louis are front and center this weekend, and a fire at the historic James Clemens home earlier this week has neighbors and city leaders worried.

The St. Louis landmark has been abandoned for several years, and neighbors are especially frustrated with the debris. They say they are still finding pieces in their yard of the burned building that tested positive for asbestos.

On Saturday morning, city leaders tried to talk with neighbors in the area, but the neighbors constantly interrupted Alderman Brandon Bosley's speech. The neighbors are asking why the owners of these vacant buildings continue to let them sit abandoned instead of being cleaned up

Paul McKee owns the abandoned James Clemens House, along with many other vacant buildings in North St. Louis. A spokesperson for McKee says he can't be reached for comment this weekend.

