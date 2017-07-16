Multi-vehicle accident temporarily shuts down parts of I-55

St. Louis police are investigating a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 at Weber Road.

The accident happened just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, when two of the cars crashed into the median. Multiple lanes of I-55 were closed for several hours because of the accident, but everything is back open as of Sunday morning.

No word yet on any possible injuries.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.