Police ID man fatally shot in north St. Louis Sunday morning

Homicide detectives investigate the scene of a shooting at Martin Luther King and Clara on Sunday, July 16, 2017 (Credit: KMOV)

Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in north St. Louis early Sunday morning.

Authorities were called out to Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Clara Avenue just before 4 a.m. after Brian Thomas, 36, was shot and taken to the hospital. The victim later died from his injuries

An investigation revealed the unknown suspect fired shots during a disturbance on the street.

The investigation is ongoing.

