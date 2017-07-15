Firefighters rescue man from burning house filled with 'stuff'

Some of the stuff that was inside a burning house in South St. Louis on Friday, July 14, 2017 (Credit: KMOV)

A man was rescued by St. Louis firefighters after his home caught on fire Friday evening, but firefighters had some difficulty getting to him because they house was packed with stuff.

The fire broke out around 6:30 pm. on Alabama near Carondelet Park in South St. Louis. The man was taken to a hospital where he is expected to survive, but Captain Garon Mosby says it could've been a different story.

"This was a hoarding situation," Mosby said. "The house was just packed with stuff."

Firefighters say they had to wade through stuff waist deep once inside the home. Neighbors say it's the worst case of hoarding they've ever seen.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved