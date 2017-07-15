Police ID man fatally shot near Fairground Park - KMOV.com

Police ID man fatally shot near Fairground Park

St. Louis police are investigating a homicide near the city's Fairground neighborhood. 

Police said the shooting happened around 9:14 p.m. Friday near Peck Street and Kossuth Avenue. The victim, identified as 43-year-old Christopher Stewart, was shot multiple times in the torso and leg, and later died from his injuries. 

Police have not yet released any information on a possible suspect. 

The investigation is ongoing.

