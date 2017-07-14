Police searching for suspect in Maplewood 7-11 robbery

Maplewood police believe the man in the black jacket robbed an area 7-11 store on Friday, July 7, 2017 (Credit: Maplewood Police Departmetn)

Police are searching for this man who allegedly robbed a 7-11 store in Maplewood on Friday, July 7, 2017 (Credit: Maplewood Police Department)

Maplewood police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a local 7-11 store at gunpoint.

Police say the incident happened on the night of July 7 at the 7-11 at 2425 South Big Bend Boulevard. The suspect, a black male believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s, entered the store, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money.

As the robbery was happening, another victim walked into the store unaware of what was happening. The suspect then pointed his gun at this victim and demanded money, but the victim did not have any. The suspect obtained an undisclosed amount of cash from the register, and left the store on foot. Neither victim was hurt.

Police say the suspect is about 5'11"-6'3" with a medium to muscular build. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black Adidas jacket with a white stripe, blue jean shorts with a hole or fade near the right pocket, and white shoes. He was also wearing a white bandanna or shirt that covered the lower half of his face.

Anyone with any information on the robbery is asked to call the Maplewood Police Department at (314)-646-3658.

