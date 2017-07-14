Marine from Missouri among those killed in military plane crash - KMOV.com

Marine from Missouri among those killed in military plane crash

Sgt. Talon Leach (Credit: Twitter/@USMC) Sgt. Talon Leach (Credit: Twitter/@USMC)
A Marine from Callaway County, Missouri has been identified as one of the victims of a military plane crash that happened in Mississippi on Monday.

Sgt. Talon Leach, 27, was one of 16 soldiers who died when the KC-130 transport plane crashed. Fifteen of those victims were U.S. Marines, the other was a Navy corpsman. 

The cause of the crash is still unknown at this time. 

According to a news release from the Marine Corps, Leach had recently been deployed as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, a campaign to remove the threat posed by ISIS. 

