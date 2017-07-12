Marissa Hollowed anchors News 4 This Morning with Cory Stark every weekday from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Marissa loves St. Louis and is thrilled to now be living and working here!

She graduated with a broadcast journalism degree from the University of Missouri. Go Tigers! She grew up in Glen Ellyn, a Chicago suburb.

Marissa worked as a morning anchor at WPSD-TV (NBC) in Paducah, Kentucky and, most recently, as an evening anchor at KMIZ (ABC & FOX) in Columbia, Missouri.

Before that, Marissa interned for NBC News in New York City. She worked on the TODAY Show, NBC Nightly News, Dateline and MSNBC. Years later, Marissa’s reporting was even featured on an episode of Dateline (full circle moment!) In college, she worked as an anchor and reporter at KOMU-TV, an NBC affiliate in Columbia, Missouri. Marissa traveled to Kandaria, Kenya for a special report on the AIDS orphan crisis. She shot, wrote and edited the nine-part series and it was awarded First Place “Special Series or Documentary” by the Kentucky Associated Press.

During her time in Columbia, Marissa was named 2016 & 2017’s “Best News Anchor” by the Missouri Broadcasters Association. She also won awards for her investigative reporting on dangerous intersections and her interview with the now ‘infamous’ Mizzou professor, Melissa Click.

In her free time, Marissa is probably outside running, reading or dining at one of St. Louis’s many amazing restaurants!

Follow Marissa on Facebook and Twitter! You can email her at Marissa.Hollowed@kmov.com