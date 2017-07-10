Kelli Dunaway announces congressional run for Missouri's 2nd District

Kelli Dunaway has announced her candidacy for United Sates Congress in Missouri's 2nd District.

Dunaway, a Democrat, is seeking to challenge Republican Congresswoman Ann Wagner after the August 2018 primary.

In a statement, Dunaway says she feels a responsibility to work for change at both the district and national levels.

"We've been accepting the status quo for too long," Dunaway said. "It's time to listen to, and fight for, the constituents of Missouri's 2nd District."

Dunaway is currently the Assistant Director of Legal Professional Development at Bryan Cave LLP, and served as a field organizer in Barack Obama's 2008 presidential campaign.

Dunaway is also a founding director of the St. Louis Chapter of the New Leaders Council, and is a fellow with the Truman National Security Project. She received her J.D. from UCLA and her B.A. in History from Southern Illinois University.

Former Missouri State Representative Bill Otto, who challenged Rep. Wagner in 2016, expressed his support for Dunaway and said he will not run in this election.

"In an era of such extreme political divisiveness, Kelli brings the exact blend of intelligence, empathy, and passion that we need in Washington," said Otto. "i believe without question that Kelli Dunaway is the right candidate, and it is my privilege to endorse her for the United States Congress."

Dunaway also says she is running for Congress on a platform of "education equality, accessible health care for all, and economic opportunity for every family."

