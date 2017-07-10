Police investigating robbery of 7-Eleven store in South County

St. Louis County police are investigating a convenience store robbery in South County.

Police say the robbery happened at the 7-Eleven store at 6197 Lemay Ferry Road at about 2:42 a.m. on Monday. According to police, a man entered the store and threatened the cashier with a knife. The suspect then took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and left on foot. No one was injured in the robbery.

The suspect is described as a white man believed to be in his 30s with a slender build. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a baseball cap and blue jeans.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).

