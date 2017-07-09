Alton police investigating shooting at local restaurant

Alton police are investigating a shooting in their city for the second time in the past two days.

Police tell News 4 that this shooting happened around 1 a.m. at the Mid-Town Restaurant and Bar in Alton. Police arrived at the scene after a large crowd had gathered, and found one gunshot victim.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Police are still looking for a possible suspect, and do not have anyone in custody at this time.

On Saturday, police responded to a quadruple shooting at an apartment complex in Alton that left four people in the hospital. Police do not believe the two shootings are connected.

Anyone with any information on either case is asked to call the Alton Police Department or CrimeStoppers.

