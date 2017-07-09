Community members attend public forum on police chief search

Dozens of St. Louis community members are sharing their views on the search for a new city police chief.

They attended a public forum at Vashon High School on Saturday. This was the second public event so far as the search for a new chief continues.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson says these events are about collecting information on what the community wants in a new police chief.

"We're listening," Krewson said. "I believe based on what we've heard in the first meeting that the citizens who come here want the same thing that we want."

Mayor Krewson says it could be another six to nine months before the city hires a new police chief.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.